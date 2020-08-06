Singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and his Manager, Seyi Awonuga, have pleaded guilty to violating the COVID-10 protocols and subsequently fined by a Magistrate Court in Lagos.

Naira Marley and his Manager were arraigned for leaving Lagos for Abuja for a concert despite the ban on non-essential movement.

According to available information, the duo were arraigned at about 3:30pm on Thursday by operatives of Lagos State Police Command from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba before the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court, Oshodi for violating the cessation of movement and interstates travel order in Lagos.

It could be recalled that on June 13, 2020 at about 2pm, the suspects in total violation of the lockdown order, embarked on a non essential travel from Lagos to Abuja and back to Lagos the same day through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja for a musical concert in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Naira Marly and Awonuga were arraigned on one count charge of breach of cessation of movement and interstates travel order made by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Regulation 4(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease Emergency Prevention) Regulation No 2 of 2020 and committed an offence punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law, Ch. P16, Laws of Lagos State 2015

The two accused persons pleaded guilty to the charge and were fined N100,000 each by the Presiding Magistrate.