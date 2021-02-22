The FCT Administration (FCTA), Task Force on Enforcement of COVID-19 Protocols, on Monday in Abuja sealed two commercial outlets in Karu, in the FCT over violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Ihkaro Attah, Head, Media and Enlightenment of the taskforce, who led the exercise, said the operation was necessitated by several calls from the residents over violation of the safety guidelines by the operators.

“We received several calls from residents of Karu-site that they have some persons who keep very large gatherings at night.

“We came in and discovered them, we went to court and prayed the Judge, and her Lordship gave us seal off order for the property, Karu Paris Lounge and Cool Leo, which we have done.

“Beside the case of COVID-19 which is the key issue, these are highly populated residential areas, so the owners must revert to the original approved use within two weeks, if they fail to do the needful bulldozers will enter here after expiration of the deadline.”

Attah explained that the taskforce operation was not limited to a particular area, but comprehensive.

He reiterated the desire of the Administration to sustain the enforcement exercise, adding that the FCT Malam Muhammad Bello with FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma mandated the taskforce to sustain the fight against COVID-19 in the city.

In a related development, the FCT Mobile Court sitting at Eagle Square has convicted 72 violators of COVID-19 health protocols.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Idayat Akanni said both the violators pleaded guilty and were sentenced to pay a fine of N2,000 each or undertake one week community services.

Earlier, the court prosecutor, Udeme Umana, had informed the court that the defaulters were found not wearing facemasks.