VIO official rescues accident victim in Abuja

The Directorate of Road Traffic Service has rescued a victim from an accident which occurred along Berger-Wuye road, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The National Coordinator of Vehicle Inspection Officers Mayors, FCT, Dr. Yusuf Suberu, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

Suberu said he witnessed the accident and rescued the victim.

He conveyed the rescued male victim to the National Hospital, Abuja, adding that the victim was currently receiving treatment as he sustained injuries.

Suberu said that the accident, which involved two Toyota Hilux vehicles and a Venza car, occurred at about 1:30pm on Wednesday at Berger expressway just before Wuye Junction.

Suberu narrated: “I was driving on the same route when I saw the accident. I had to stop to see the situation, especially when I saw that traffic was heavy.

“I came down from my vehicle and rescued the victim first. Then I took the victim to the National Hospital for proper treatment.

“They asked for a deposit of some money and requested to buy some other things. I made payment for everything they requested immediately and settled other Hospital bills.

“Then I went back to the accident scene to intervene in the traffic situation. I tried to control it for easy movement of people. Then, I called the office, for the tow vehicle, so that the vehicles can be moved away from the road”.

Suberu warned motorists and other road users against reckless driving, especially during the ‘ember’ months, reminding them that only the living will celebrate.

He also warned motorists against excessive speeding and dangerous overtaking to minimise road accidents during the yuletide across the country.

The VIO boss emphasised the need for motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations, especially during the festive period to reduce the number of deaths recorded from road crashes.