VIO impounds over 300 motorcycles, 251 tricycles in FCT

The FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), has impounded over 300 motorcycles and 251 tricycles for violating traffic rules and regulations.

The Director of the service, Dr Abdul-Lateef Bello, made this known while briefing newsmen Tuesday in Abuja.

The director said that operation was to ensure seamless traffic flow in the territory.

“All the vehicles you are seeing here were impounded based on traffic violations, most especially, routes violations,“ he said.

Bello explained that the service have had a series of engagements with officials of the cyclists’ unions on the need to implore their members to operate in areas officially designated for them.

The director said apart from violating the route plan, many rickety vehicles that were not roadworthy and constituting nuisance on the city roads, were apprehended.

“In spite of several understanding that we have reached that vehicles should be made to undergo inspection at our various inspection sites within the territory, some are still in violation.

“There are still some recalcitrant operators who still bring in very rickety vehicles thereby hindering free flow of traffic.

“The DRTS in the past one month had been very active in ensuring that some of these vehicles are removed from the roads to ensure seamless traffic flow,“ Bello said.

He reminded commercial cycle operators that they were banned from operating in Abuja city center.

“All tricycles and motorbikes must operate outside the city centre,” he added.

“If you take a drive around the city particularly in the evening, you will see the operators of the tricycles riding through Area 3, Area 7, down to Area 10. In fact, almost around the Central Business District.

“This is not acceptable and far from the understanding we had with the operators,” he added.

Bello warned that the DRTS would continue to descend heavily on them for refusing to abide by the simple route plan already agreed upon.

“So, right now we are going to subject them to mobile court for a penalty.

“We are even thinking whether we should start crushing tricycles the way we have been doing to motorbikes since they have refused to abide by simple instructions.“

The director said punitive action would be taken against violators, emphasizing that “the era of forgiveness and negotiations are over”.

“Henceforth, we are going to be treating them in the language we feel that they understand.

“About two weeks ago, we had our last crushing of motorbikes and this week we should be doing some level of crushing, if forfeiture order is granted to us.“

The director promised that the service would continue to ensure that the FCT was safe, devoid of pollution.

In his remarks, the Secretary, FCTA Transport Secretariat, Malam Muhammed Candido, said they would not condone any attempt to distort the city plan.

“Everybody is expected to know the rules and regulations guiding free flow of traffic in the FCT, especially in the city centre,” he said.

Also, Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Mr Ikharo Attah, said the FCT master plan includes not just structural, but also how the city should be in the area of transportation and traffic regulations.

“They cannot operate anywhere they choose,” he said, adding that measures would continue to be taken to sanitise the transport system in the FCT.