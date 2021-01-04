The Directorate of Road Traffic Services in the Federal Capital Territory, on Monday urged the Federal Government to implement strict penalties on road traffic offenders to curtail violations in the territory. The DRTS Director, Wadata Bodinga, made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Bodinga appealed that some regulations guiding the agency be reviewed by enacting laws to make stiffer penalties for road offences.

“For an organisation not to be a toothless bulldog, it needs to have that bite and to have that bite, it is of essence to continuously review the laws guiding the organisation.

“One major challenge of the agency is the attitude of the motoring public; drivers and commuters.

“They are always in a haste and refuse to adhere to regulations, especially when they notice there are no enforcement agencies on ground.

“For example, the issue of driving on one-way lane and beating of traffic lights are meant to attract stricter penalties, including forfeiture of the vehicle,” he said.

He said the amendment of the laws guiding the agency would help ease some of the challenges encountered by the staff of the agency.

According to him, although the FCT Administration was working on some of those challenges, an amendment of the DRTS laws will help eradicate 50 per cent of the challenges.

The DRTS boss commended the FCTA for the increase in the workforce of the agency and provision of 60 operational vehicles.