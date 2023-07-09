Vinicius Junior signs new Real Madrid contract

828 828

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has reportedly committed his future to the club with a new contract until the summer of 2027.

After belatedly enjoying a breakthrough season in Blancos colours during the 2021-22 campaign, Vinicius remained an integral performer for Carlo Ancelotti in the most recent campaign.

Vinicius ended the 2022-23 season with 23 goals and 21 assists from 55 appearances in all tournaments, helping Real Madrid achieve Club World Cup, Copa del Rey and UEFA Super Cup glory.

However, Los Blancos suffered disappointment in the Champions League and La Liga, while Vinicius was also the target of racist abuse throughout the campaign.

The former Flamengo youngster was the victim of racism during a clash with Valencia at Mestalla in May, four months after an offensive effigy was hung from a bridge in Madrid ahead of a Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid.

Seven people were fined and handed lengthy bans from sporting venues in the wake of the abuse, and it was suggested that Vinicius could consider a move away from Spain due to the attacks.

Also Read:

An exit from the Bernabeu has never been considered a serious possibility, though, and according to AS, Los Blancos have tied the 22-year-old down to fresh terms.

The report added that an agreement has actually been in place for several months, but Real are yet to officially confirm Vinicius’s renewal and have gone about their business with radio silence.

The Brazil international has supposedly signed on the dotted line of a four-year renewal, and Real have also inserted a €1bn (£854.4m) release clause to ward off interest from elsewhere.

Los Blancos are reportedly set to announce Vinicius’s extension once all players return from their summer holidays, as the Brazilian is one of several internationals enjoying an extended rest.

Real forked out €45m (£38.5m) to sign an 18-year-old Vinicius from Flamengo in 2018, and the attacker has a total of 59 goals and 64 assists under his belt from 225 appearances for Los Blancos.

In addition to last season’s trio of trophies, Vinicius has also won two La Liga titles with Real Madrid, as well as scoring the winning goal against Liverpool in the 2021-22 Champions League final.

Real have already announced the extensions of four players since the end of the campaign, tying Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez down to fresh terms.

The Madrid giants have also dipped into their warchest to sign Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Fran Garcia this summer, as well as capturing Joselu on loan from Espanyol with an option to buy.