Villarreal have won the Europa League after defeating Manchester United 11-10 in a penalty shootout, as United goalkeeper David De Gea missed the deciding spot-kick.

With neither side able to find the winner after extra-time, the game headed to penalties in front of 9,500 fans at the Stadion Miejsk in Gdansk.

The tie remained 1-1 during regular time after Edinson Cavani’s strike cancelled out Gerard Moreno’s first-half effort.

The trophy is Villarreal’s first ever piece of major European silverware and manager Unai Emery’s fourth triumph in the competition.