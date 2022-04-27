Villarreal linked with Emmanuel Dennis

Unai Emery is interested in taking Watford striker, Emmanuel Dennis to Villarreal this summer.

Dennis moved to Vicarage Road from Club Brugge for a fee of just £3million last year and has excelled during his first season in England, so much so he is now valued at over six times that amount.

Despite Watford struggling near the bottom of the Premier League, Dennis has scored 10 goals and interest in his signature is now growing ahead of the summer transfer window.

Watford wants to keep hold of the 24-year-old, but they are currently sat 19th in the table with five games to go and are braced for bids if they get relegated back to the Championship.

Dennis is being tracked by clubs around Europe and is of particular interest to Villarreal, who have been scouting him this season.

Emery is a fan of the Nigerian and the fact he can play in multiple positions across the front line.

Given Dennis’ fine season and the mounting interest, he is expected to command a transfer fee in excess of £20m