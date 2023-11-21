Villagers return to 13 communities sacked by bandits in Kebbi

Residents of 13 villages sacked by bandits in the southern part of Kebbi State have returned home following restoration of relative peace in the areas.

Ahmed Idris, media aide to Governor Nasir Idris, made this known in a statement on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

The 13 villages are Sawade, Bakin Gulunbi, Mai Kpanu, Malekachi, Sakawa, and Sabongida, Kauran mai Zanma, Luga, Angela Kibiya, Angela Dado, Tsirinda, Kasama and Ma’ako.

Idris quoted the Chairman of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area, Alhaji Aliyu Hussaini-Bena, as confirming the return of the villagers.

“All the villagers sacked from their homes in the last three years have been resettled and have continued with their normal businesses,” the Governor’s media aide quoted the council chairman as saying.

Hussaini-Bena commended Governor Idris and security agencies for making the resettlement possible and providing security in the areas.

He expressed delight at security agencies’ resolve to completely dislodge bandits from the state.

The statement further quoted him as having said: “Previously, none of our people could sleep; none could go to the markets and nobody was going to the farm.

“Now, even villages in neighbouring Niger and Zamfara are enjoying the restoration of security in Kebbi.”

Idris also quoted Hussaini-Bena as saying that Bena Market, which collects the highest internally generated revenue in Kebbi State had been reopened for commercial activities.

He said: “Bandits dislodged people in the southern part of Kebbi in the past four years; the bandits burned houses and property worth millions of Naira.

Also Read:

“Danko Wasagu, Sakaba and Fakai Local Government Areas in Zuru Emirate had been facing insecurity challenges also, but people are returning to their homes in those areas.”

Hussaini-Bena said Danko Wasagu Local Government Area had the largest number of refugees because it shared borders with Zamfara and Niger States.