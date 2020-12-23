The Village head of Kaigar Malamai village of Dan-Musa Local Government Area of Katsina State, Kabir Mohammed, and 16 others have been kidnapped by suspected bandits.

According to available information, the hoodlums stormed the village on Monday night and operated until the early hours of Tuesday.

One of the sources in the village said: “After the attack on the community, which lasted several hours, the gunmen packed at least 17 persons into the forest.

“Apart from the village head, his two wives were also kidnapped.”

It will be recalled that 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State were kidnapped on December 11, 2020.

They were freed in Zamfara State on December 18, 2020.

Some hours after their release, another 80 students of an Islamiyya (Koranic) school were also abducted in Dandume Local Government Area of the state.