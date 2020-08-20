The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union has alleged that 11 persons, including a village head and his 97 year-old mother, were killed in a fresh attack in Southern Kaduna State.

SOKAPU made the allegation in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the gunmen, suspected to be Fulani militia, carried out the attacks in Zango-Kataf, Kajuru and Kachia local government areas of the state.

The statement, by the body’s National Public Relations Officer, Luka Binniyat, said contrary to the claim by the state Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, 109 communities in four Southern Kaduna LGAs had been taken over by Fulani militia.

It said: “On 18th of August, 2020, amidst a rigidly imposed 24-hour curfew that is 63 days today, armed Fulani militia invaded Unguwan Gankon village in the Zangon Kataf LGA and killed two persons and burnt seven houses. Neighbours, however, came out and the murderers fled. The name of the victim are Kefas Malachy Bobai, a 30-year old farmer and father of three and Miss Takama Paul, 16, a student.

“On the 16th August, Pastor Adalchi Usman, 39, and father of two was murdered. Usman, who was pastor of ECWA Church, Unguwan/Madaki, in Kajuru LGA, was ambushed while in a commercial vehicle.

“The killers came from the bush and started shooting at the car. Also killed were, Mariah Na’Allah of Unguwan Madaki; Shekari from Unguwa Ali – a native of Anchuna village, Zangon Kataf LGA and Ezekiel Maikasa a native of Gadanaji in Kajuru LGA.

“Then on the same night of 16th August, 2020, Bugai village near Banikanwa in Kachia LGA was attacked by armed Fulani militia.

“The village Head, Dan’azumi Musa, 67 was killed. His siblings, Aniya Musa, 60 including his very aged mother, Kande Musa, 97 and junior sister Angelina Irmiya, 45 were killed.

“As of today, August 19th, 2020, at least 109 communities scattered in four LGAs of Southern Kaduna have been displaced and taken over by armed Fulani militia unchallenged by the state.”