Village head arrested for shooting sister in palm fruit dispute

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested Chief Friday Jonah Umoren, Village Head of Ibagwa in Abak Local Government Area, for attempted murder after allegedly shooting his sister during a family dispute.

Spokesperson for the command, DSP Timfon John, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, stating that a relative alerted authorities about the shooting.

According to the PPRO, “On September 6, operatives of the Command received a report of attempted murder filed by a family member that his brother, Chief Umoren, Village Head of Ibagwa, allegedly shot their sister, Unwana Effiong Friday Inyang, 32, in the head with a gun.”

The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she is said to be in stable condition.

Police officers responded to the scene, arrested the suspect, and recovered a long single-barrel gun believed to have been used in the assault.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the altercation stemmed from a misunderstanding over palm fruits.

