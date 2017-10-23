Vigilante member kills self while testing gun charm on his body

Audu Maikare, a member of a vigilante group in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, has killed himself with a dane gun while testing “gun charm” on his body.

The Katsina Police Command confirmed this on Monday in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isa.

Isa said the incident occurred when the deceased went to the house of the vigilante group leader, Samaila Rabiu in Dugul village for an occasion.

He said the deceased used the Dane gun to test a gun charm given to him, shot himself and died in the process.

Isa said: “When the police patrol team got the information on the incident and rushed to the village, Maikare had already died and taken away by his relatives for burial.”

The PPRO called on the public to desist from patronising fortune-tellers and soothsayers who give their clients such local charms and jazz.

He said: “They are the ones who give local charms to their clients for ritual purposes in their quest for materialism and worldly things.

“Sometimes, in the process they demand people to commit crimes like murder and rape.”