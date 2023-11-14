Vigilante group neutralises four bandits in Kebbi

Members of a vigilante group have successfully killed four bandits who attacked a resident of Dan-Umaru village of Bena District in Kebbi State.

Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Mohammed Nasir-Idris, stated this in a statement.

In the statement in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, Idris quoted Alhaji AbdulRahman Usman, Director, Security at the Cabinet Office, as saying that the bandits attacked the victim on Monday.

He said the vigilante ambushed the bandits and neutralised four of them while on their way to Zamfara State.

He said the incident occurred near Dan-Umaru village bordering Dadin Duniya community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Director said the corpses of the attackers had been deposited at the Dan-Umaru village, while the victim was responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital.