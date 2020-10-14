The Niger State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed an attack by a vigilance group on the Kagara Divisional Police Station in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Minna on Tuesday.

Abiodun said on October 12, at about 8:30am, information revealed that members of a vigilante from Tashan Kare village, numbering over 50, reported at the Kagara Division.

He said this followed an attack on their village by bandits on October 11 at about 10:30pm during which about four members of the group lost their lives while confronting the bandits before the arrival of the police.

He said while the Divisional Police Officer was addressing the vigilantes on the efforts made by the police to flush out the bandits, some members of the vigilance group became violent and attacked the police station.

In the process, the PPRO said, one of the vigilantes attempted to snatch a rifle from the station guard, and got shot, sustaining gunshot wound.

On receipt of the information, Abiodun said the Commissioner of Police dispatched a re-enforcement team, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, and they restored normalcy in the area.

He said the command had already launched a full scale investigation to unravel the root cause of the incident.

The command urged the people of the state to be law abiding and not to take laws into their hands, no matter the provocation.