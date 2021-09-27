Viewers knock BBNaija organisers over Pere and Angel’s game twist

Big Brother Naija viewers have called out the show organisers over the game twist introduced by Big Brother.

Recall that show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the fake eviction of housemates Pere and Angel during the Sunday live eviction show.

However, both housemates were taken to the secret white room where Big Brother announced that they were to play a game to earn a spot at the finale.

Going by social media reaction, the new twist did not sit well with viewers of the show especially fans of Pere as the housemate sailed through to the finals with an impressive 25.31% of votes.

Here are some social media reactions:

@ImpartialMe1 wrote, “You said viewers should decide with votes.

“We have voted Pere, Now what is this you are doing?

“Or is casting votes like playing HOH games?

“I am just tired of this injustice towards Pere.”

@delayghana said, “Retweet for BBNAIJA to be boycotted if Pere is dropped.”

@Simplyd87080174, “Biggie why treating Pere this way?

“Despite robbing him of his wins, isn’t it enough?

“Now, you are subjecting him to mental stress.

“Despite the fact that it’s obvious he beat Angel with over 11 percent vote.

“This is just to tell the viewers that their votes don’t count.”

@AsiwajuLerry, “How do you explain that Pere did not make it to Top 5 despite leading Angel in the vote?

“This game by Big Brother is bull shit.”