Videos, photos of Indian hemp smoking, naked lawyer that put her in trouble

The Eagle Online has obtained several videos and photographs that put a lawyer, Ifunanya Excel Grant, into trouble with the Nigerian Bar Association.

The young lawyer, who belongs to the Aba, Abia State branch of the NBA, is known as “the baddest lawyer” on social media.

In several photographs and videos, Grant was seen naked and smoking Indian hemp.

The NBA had on Saturday moved against Grant.

It announced the decision of the National Executive Committee of the lawyers’ association to report Grant to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee alongside Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, the NBA said of the outcome of the meeting that was held in Asaba, the Delta state capital and presided over by its President, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN): “In a similar vein, the national officers also deliberated at their earlier monthly meeting on the unbecoming conduct of some members of the legal profession.

“Following the resolutions of the national officers, the NBA has filed petitions at the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) against Mr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Ifunanya Excel Grant, a young lawyer of Aba branch wildly known as ‘the baddest lawyer’ on social media.

“Mr. Yunusa-Ari was petitioned over his role in illegally declaring the result of the supplementary 2023 gubernatorial election in Adamawa State while votes were still being counted.

“The complaints against Miss Ifunanya centred on her social media notoriety of posting pictures and videos of herself unclad and smoking marijuana.”