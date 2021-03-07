Videos have emerged of notorious Fulani warlord terrorising Oyo communities, Iskilu Wakili, just shortly after his arrest on Sunday by members of the Oodua People’s Congress.

A member of the OPC that effected the arrest, Chief Adedeji Oluwole, drove Wakili from the point he was arrested to the handover point to the Department of State Services.

Oluwole, a member of the OPC led by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, released the videos on Sunday after Wakili’s arrest.

Also shown in the video was one of those arrested alongside Wakili.

Oluwole said a gun battle ensued between the OPC and Wakili’s men before they were overpowered.

He, however, said no one on the side of the OPC was injured.