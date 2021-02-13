A video showing shirtless Instagram comedian, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, and other protesters who were arrested on Saturday morning at Lekki Tollgate, the venue for the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest in Lagos State, has been trending on social media.

In the video, the protesters were almost sitting on themselves with their upper body naked inside a black Maria van belonging to the Lagos State Task Force.

The van had to be pushed to work in the first instance.

Mr. Macaroni, who has been updating his followers via Instagram Live from the Black Maria van where he is being held with others, captured the moment an officer entered the van and began collecting their phones.

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command who arrested them have since arraigned them before a court.

They were granted bail.