An unidentified man who took part in the burial of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has been taken up for dumping the Personal Protective Equipment he wore just outside the cemetery.

Kyari, who died on Friday after contracting Coronavirus Disease, was buried on Saturday at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

Even before those at the burial left, the man, who parked his car outside the cemetery, was caught on camera removing the protective gear with bare hands.

After initially dropping it in front of his car, he later went into the vehicle, brought out a nylon, put it inside, dropped it at the same spot and left.

However, the Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCT Administration saw the act after the video of the scene went viral.

It said the PPE left behind by the individual has been professionally evacuated and the entire cemetery decontaminated.

It said in a statement signed by the Ag Secretary Health and Human Services Secretariat FCTA, Dr. Mohammed Kawu, the body added: “In addition, all the individuals including the man in question that participated in the burial and were not properly kitted have been identified and are being isolated.

“Necessary tests will conducted on all of them to determine their level of exposure and ensure that they do not infect other people.

“The Administration has also taken steps to ensure that all future burials of victims of COVID 19 are conducted in line with protocols established by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Residents are therefore urged to remain calm and rest assured that the FCT Administration will continue to do all that is necessary to curtail and eventually end the spread of the Coronavirus in the FCT.”