A Nigerian Doctorate student at the University of Tsukuba, Japan, Ikenna Steve Nweke, who returned a missing wallet with huge sums of money to the police and also turned down offer of a percentage by the authorities, has explained the reasons for his action.

Nweze, who had received commendation from President Muhammadu Buhari for his action, explained the reason in a video.

He had found a wallet while trying to buy kebab for his wife as he returned from the university at about 7pm.

He said he made his way to the police to drop it.

At the police station, he was told he was, by law, entitled to 10 per cent of the money in the wallet, an offer he turned down.

The police also told him that if the owner does not show up in three months, the entire money will revert to him.

He also turned it down.

And even when the owner showed up and offered him a cut, he refused.

Nweke explained the reason for his action in the video.