Video: Primate Ayodele predicted ouster of Gabon president in 2022, by David Pearl

Being an investigative journalist who covers religion majorly, I am acquainted with prophets and their prophecies. I understand how prophecies can be misinterpreted if not well listened to and this is why most of the time; I listen to prophecies several times in order to get an understanding to avoid any ambiguity in my mind.

In my journalism career, I have covered a lot of prophets and one thing I have noticed is that their fame doesn’t last.

They are only famous during election period and after that, they go into hiding until another election. Most of them don’t give prophecies consistently apart from Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, whom I refer to as the “golden fish” among them. He is different in all ramifications.

Primate Ayodele has been in the prophetic ministry for years. He was in the ministry when the likes of Primate Olabayo, The Oshitelus, late prophet Adewole, Prophet Tibetan, and late Prophet TB Joshua were coming up. These were the trendy prophets in the 90s but among those mentioned, Primate Ayodele is still the only one dishing out prophecies and reigning. Even before some of them died, Primate Ayodele had gotten far ahead of them in the prophetic ministry and for some of them that are still alive; people no longer listen to them anymore. As a matter of fact, some other prophets who came up later; the likes of Prophet Okikijesu, Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse, Prophet Olagunju, Prophet Olujobi, etc have all gone quiet, yet Primate Ayodele remains consistent as ever.

In the early days of his ministry, Primate Ayodele spoke concerning late General Sani Abacha’s vision 2010 and declared that the military leader will not witness 2010 before he will die. He was the only prophet who said MKO Abiola will not ascend the presidential throne. He also said that Kudirat Abiola will be used as the sacrifice for the June 12 election, all these and more came to pass.

There was a need to go down the memory lane to show that Primate Ayodele isn’t a newbie in the prophetic ministry, He started many years back and till now, is still waxing stronger by the day. All glory be to God almighty.

READ ALSO:

Most recently, the presidential election in Nigeria that saw President Bola Ahmed Tinubu winning was prophesied by him. In different publications, Primate Ayodele was quoted warning the opposition about the efficacy of Tinubu’s ‘Emilokan’. He warned them to come together if they want to win but they didn’t listen. On the other hand, He told Nigerians the economic consequences of allowing APC return to power but they also didn’t listen and now, the country is facing a serious crisis within three months of Tinubu’s presidency. The economy is nothing to write home about, security isn’t getting better, inflation is on the rise, and the people are facing serious hardship; all of these were things Primate Ayodele warned Nigerians about months before the election.

The reason behind this write-up is to tell the world that Primate Ayodele has once again proven that the hand of the Lord is upon his ministry and he speaks based on divine instructions and revelations. We were celebrating the prophet for warning Niger President, Mohamed Bazoum before he was ousted by the military and now, his prophetic warning to the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo has come to pass too; He was removed by the military earlier this morning after the electoral body in the country declared him winner of the presidential election which was held last week.

On October 7, 2022, Primate Ayodele in a live service at his Lagos church told Ali Bongo to resign from government and handover to someone else because he foresees a crisis in the form of a military coup. The man of God cautioned Bongo from being selfish and holding on to power but sadly, instead of listening, the president went ahead to seek a third term in office and just when he was declared winner, his reign ended abruptly.

These were the prophet’s words: “Gabonese president, your time is up, I am seeing a crisis, if not coup d’etat, because of your health why not resign, why do you want to die on this seat? I am telling you what the Lord has said, your staying on the throne is killing you but because you are self-centered. This is enough warning for you, you are incapacitated but no one is telling you the truth. I am telling you to humble yourself, resign and handover to someone who can do better so that you won’t cause crisis in your country.”

These words were unambiguous and easy to understand, but the president ignored them probably because of his personal interests and the support he has from external bodies. He removed opposition from the ballot paper in order to win the election and of course, He won, but ‘His Time Is Up’, regardless of the victory, He lost power to the military forces, exactly as Primate Ayodele foretold.

READ ALSO:

In all of these, one question on my mind is, why does the government allow these prophecies to come to pass? Some even refer to Primate Ayodele as a prophet of doom when his prophecies come to pass, forgetting that they brought doom upon themselves by ignoring the prophetic warnings.

It’s surprising that these people have turned their hearts against the word of God that they don’t love to hear what a prophet has to say and even when they hear, they ignore the instructions for reasons best known to them. Well, who loses at the end of the day? They are the ones, not Primate Ayodele. For instance, the presidents of Niger and Gabon have lost the grip of power for life, if they had listened, they could have avoided an embarrassment of this height.

There is need for us to stop living the proverb that says A Prophet isn’t honoured in his own country, God has been using Primate Ayodele tremendously for decades, he has proven records of his prophetic prowess everywhere; offline and online, what will it cost the government to simply listen to instructions to help them navigate their administrations?

Primate Ayodele said in an interview sometime ago that he isn’t always happy whenever his prophecies come to pass, He doesn’t even want these prophecies to come to pass, He wants them to be averted and that’s why he warns them ahead of time but what can he do when those involved behave disrespectfully to divine instructions?

While Donald Trump was still in office, Primate Ayodele said he will face legal actions when he leaves, He spoke about Nnamdi Kanu’s travails, outcome of Zimbabwe election, the hardship faced in Nigeria, coup in African countries, etc, and they have all come to pass.

He said last year that Nigeria will not exceed beyond 2035, has the government looked into this? He said what is happening in Sudan will occur in South Sudan, has the president worked on this? He has said many other things that are in the process of coming to pass but has those involved looked deeply into it? Why can’t we just humble ourselves before God so we can be shown mercy instead of judgment?

King Pharaoh sought Joseph to interpret his dreams for him and when he did, it saved the country from famine. Our leaders think they can lead their countries without God’s input and that’s why they keep making mistakes and meeting themselves in difficult situations suddenly. You can never take away the role of God in governance and He won’t just speak to anyone but His prophet. Primate Ayodele is a true prophet of God, God is using him globally, and the time to listen to him more is now.