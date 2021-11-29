Video, photos: Panic as building catches fire in Lagos spare parts market

There is panic in Ladipo area of Lagos State as a three storey building has gone up in flames.

The area, popular for being the trading zone for spare parts dealers in Lagos State, is already in panic mode.

This follows the inability of emergency responders to have access to the building, which eyewitnesses say has shown signs of safety concern.

According to available information, the building, located at 85, Ladipo Street by Fatai Atere Road, Ladipo Market, went up in flames at about 11pm on Sunday, with the fire still raging as at press time.

Further information has it that the fire started at a furniture workshop behind the building following an electrical spark at about 10:45pm.

However, owing to the security fortification of the building, access to it has been difficult by both neighbours and emergency responders, when they arrived.

Emergency responders on ground as at press time included the National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire Service and Nigeria Police.