Video, photos: Justice For MoBhad protest spreads across three states

The last may not have been heard about the mysterious death of young musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, as some youths stormed the Panseke area of Abeokuta, Ogun State to protest his demise on Tuesday.

The youths, who wore black attires symbolising mourning, gathered in their numbers at the skating ground arena in Abeokuta carrying placards with inscriptions like #JusticeForMohbad and #Who off Light among others.

Some days ago, some youths flooded some streets in Ikorodu, Lagos to protest Mohbad’s death, as they were seen holding placards with: “We no go gree, justice for Mohbad.”

Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Records owned by Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, died last Tuesday the age of 27.

Also, some youths are still protesting in Lagos around Lagos State Polytechnic area, sources said.

In the same vein, youths gathered at Effurun Road in Warri, Delta State on Tuesday to demand justice for Mohbad.

Many unfounded reports making the rounds on social media are accusing Naira Marley of alleged involvement in Mohbad’s death.

Naira Marley, however, while mourning Mohbad described him as “more than an artiste or signee but brother and dear friend” to him.

However, The Lagos State Police Command on Monday inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the mysterious death of Mohbad.

See photos of protesters below: