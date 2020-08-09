A mammoth crowd was on hand to bid farewell to the representative of Ogun East Senatorial District and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State for the 2015 elections, Senator Buruji Kashamu, on Sunday.

Kashamu died in a Lagos hospital on Saturday following complications from Coronavirus Disease.

There was wailing amid eulogy for the politician who was buried on Sunday in his hometown, Ijebu Ode in Ogun State.

A male mourner was heard wailing: “Our benefactor is dead.

“Where are we going to start from o?”

Several prominent Nigerians, including President Muhammadu and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have mourned Kashamu.