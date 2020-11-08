Three men on Sunday attacked an Officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency.

The attack was carried out in Jakande area of Lekki at about 4pm.

According to available information, the LASTMA Officer was attacked by pedestrian touts.

According to an eyewitness, the officer was controlling traffic while the man sitting wanted to cross the road.



He then asked the officer to stop the vehicles for him to cross the road.

The officer objected, asking him to use the pedestrian bridge not too far from the spot.

The man refused to use the pedestrian bridge, threatening the officer, which led to an altercation.

The man was overheard saying LASTMA officers will soon be chased out of the road just the way police officers were chased out.



Then, two other men joined the pedestrian to attack the officer.

The officer ensured he held on to one of them, who was arrested with the help of soldiers.