More photographs and video have emerged on the communal clash in Fagba area of Lagos State between the Hausa and Yoruba communities.

This was as the Ifako-Ijaye Local Government Area, which covers the area, provided a detailed report on the clash, which broke out on Tuesday.

The Supervisor for Agriculture, Youth and Sport, Ifako-Ijaye Local Government Area, Hon. Femi Afikuyomi, who provided the details in a WhatsApp message to residents of the LGA, said 15 persons, including the Commander of the Oodua Peoples Congress for Ifako-Ijaye LGA, had so far lost their lives, with four bodies still littering the road.

Afikuyomi, an Agriculture expert, said from the physical inspection he conducted, two tankers were burnt – one at Enyo Petrol Station and the other in front of Providence School, adding that the tankers were empty; and also a taxi cab.

He said 40 vehicles and tricycles were also burnt to ashes, adding that all the shops and stall at Fagba Market were equally burnt after the were looted.

This included the Chicken stalls.

Shops of spare parts belonging to Igbo people were looted and part of it burnt, Afikuyomi said.

Among the shops looted were the eatery and new supermarket at Fagba Junction; five shops by the side of the eatery to the end side of lndependence Hotel; while Independence Hotel, which is behind Shekina Pharmacy, was burnt.

Afikuyomi said the storey building of the late Baale of the area, popularly known as Daddy Savage was forced opened and the property looted.

In addition, he said all the containers beside the new supermarket at Fagba Junction to the storey building at Sekinah Pharmacy were burnt down.

An Events Centre and two churches: Mountain of Fire and Miracles and Redeemed Christian Church of God, and four buildings behind Predo Bar were looted and burnt.

Though Pedro Bar was also torched, it was not completely burnt down.

Afikuyomi in the report said all the Shops from the side of APC Assembly to the side of the shopping complex were burgled.

He said the area requires urgent assistance from the State Government as early as possible, adding that it had gone beyond what the LGA and the local security could handle as “the Hausa/Fulanis are armed”.

He said the OPC, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, vigilante and Civil Defence are unable to contain the crisis, adding: “We need to urgently take pro-active steps to save lives and properties.

“Hon Salvador and Hon Abiodun Akinola were also there to talk to people to remain calm prayerful and that the Local Government is working with the State Government to bring everything under control as soon as possible.

“When we get to the drawing board I will table all that I saw but could not be stated here for security reasons.

“My Advise is for everyone to be watchful and keep safe and stay indoor.”

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police is overstretched at the moment and had come under attack also.

Adejobi said: “In view of the current situation in the state, the Police are under pressure and attacks as well.

“We are being cautious.

“Already there is a curfew in town everybody should remain in their houses.

“Police are overstretched, it’s a collective struggle.”