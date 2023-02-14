Video, photos as huge crowd receives Obi at Lagos markets

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party on Monday brought activities to a standstill at two of the major markets in Lagos State: Ladipo Spare Parts Market in Oshodi and Computer Village, Ikeja.

The ex-Anambra State Governor did a back to back visit to the markets on Monday after his rally in the state on Saturday.

The crowd that welcomed him and marched through the market was tumultuous.

Shouts of his name and that of the Labour Party rented the air in both markets.

Obi rode in an open SUV, the same he used to the venue of the rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on Saturday.