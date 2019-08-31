A video and a photograph have emerged showing how former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, stormed the Ekiti State House of Assembly on Friday.

Fayose had on Thursday been summoned by the House of Assembly during its sitting over what it called misappropriation of local government funds.

In an initial response on Thursday shortly after the sitting of the House through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Fayose had said he won’t honour the invitation.

He said the House, using the instrumentality of Governor Kayode Fayemi, should invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission into the issue.

Fayose, however, stormed the House of Assembly at about 1:15pm on Friday.

He went straight to the office of the Speaker, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye.

The Speaker then invited other Principal Officers of the House, including the Deputy Speaker, Mojeed Jamiu.