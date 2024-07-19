Video: One dead, others injured in UNILORIN accident

The management of the University of Ilorin has confirmed a motor accident on its campus on Thursday afternoon, as well as the death of a student.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Kunle Akogun, the Director Corporate Affairs of the university.

Akogun, in the statement issued on Thursday, explained that the lone accident involved a commercial bus conveying 10 passengers going out of the campus.

He disclosed that as soon as the accident occurred, the University management commenced rescue operations.

He said all the victims were moved to the University Health Centre, adding that they were attended to by a team of medical personnel there.

The statement said: “One of them needed advanced treatment and was referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) after he was stabilised.

“Four had minor injuries, they were treated and discharged.

“Five victims, consisting of two males, two females and the driver, are currently being treated at the University Health Centre.

“Unfortunately, one of the victims was brought in dead, the body has been transferred to the morgue, and the University management is making efforts to contact the next of kin.”

