A video of strip club girls dancing in a transparent outdoor display truck in Lagos has gone viral.

The video was shot around the Lekki-Epe Expressway, with onlooking motorists causing traffic as a result.

The ladies wore just bra and pants dancing inside the truck with registration number APP 713 XL.

Reacting to the development, the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency condemned the act.

It threatened to take action against the owner of the truck.

In a statement by its Chief Executive Officer, Bolaji Sanusi, the agency said no truck in Lagos had been given a licence to do such.

The statement read in part: “The Government of Lagos State, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Ou, has zero-tolerance for any slightest attempt by anyone, under any guise, to debase the moral fabric of our dear state. Nobody can hide under the guise of engaging in outdoor advertising business to display obscenity that is antithetical to our cherished cultural and moral values.

“The full weight of the law, as enshrined in the agency’s extant law, will be meted on the company owning this erring outdoor mobile truck. We assure members of the public that the agency shall henceforth scrutinise activities of mobile trucks to forestall a recurrence of such an obscenity.”