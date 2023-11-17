Video of Mr Ibu after amputation surfaces + Video

A video that showed life after the amputation of comic John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has surfaced online.

The video, which went viral on Thursday, showed Mr Ibu being attended to by ladies at the hospital in Lagos.

In it, he was also fed by the ladies with fruits.

The Eagle Online recalls that the comic had his leg amputated in order to save his life.

This came after seven surgeries could not resolve the yet to be disclosed ailment.