A video has surfaced online of a violent street fight in Texas, United States of America, which ended with a man shooting a woman many times.

Reginald Lee, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to an arrest affidavit.

He got into an argument with the victim’s brother at a local restaurant and it turned violent as he pulled a gun on the man.

The victim quickly stepped in to help her brother escape.

To do so, she sprayed pepper spray on Reginald but this angered him and he grabbed her and shot her multiple times.

She told police that as he shot her, he said: “I want you to die. I am not going to stop until I kill you.”

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, court documents say.