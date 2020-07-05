Renowned musician, Ebenezer Fabiyi, popularly known as Ebenezer Obey, has dispelled the news that made the rounds on Saturday that he was dead.

Obey dispelled the death news in a video made available by his son, Lanre.

In the video, Obey sat with Lanre, his eldest son.

He, however, gave the hint that he must have been ill when he said: “Well, I give thanks to God because I am hale and hearty,” adding in Yoruba language: “Ko si nkan ti o se mi o. Jesu ti gbo’go (Nothing is wrong with me o. Jesus has taken the glory.”

Father and son then ended the video with a song of praise.