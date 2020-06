The ground troops of Sector 3 and Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Saturday successfully repelled an attack on Monguno town in Borno State and inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa terrorists.

During the combined response, 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters were neutralised and four of their gun trucks destroyed.

The troops also captured some of the terrorists and their equipment.