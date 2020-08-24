The rearrested suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, has revealed that he escaped when he was given opportunity to take his bath at the Mokola Police Station on August 11.

Shodipe revealed this in a video posted by an Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, on Sunday on Oriyomi Hamzat TV.

Shodipe, who was arrested on July 17, said he decided to escape when he realised the police officer guarding him, who he simply identified as Officer Funsho, was engrossed in a chat with another officer at the station.

Shodipe explained that the female Divisional Police Officer, who was recently deployed to the station, ordered Funso to allow him to take his bath.

He said the officer had warned him not to make any attempt to escape while taking his bath, adding that he was not even thinking of running away at that point.

He, however, said he decided to escape when he saw that the officer was engrossed in a discussion with another person and not paying attention to him.

Shodipe, who spoke in Yoruba, said: “The new female DPO asked officer Funso to allow us take our bath.

“He cautioned me not to try to escape when taking my bath.

“I escaped when I saw him discussing with another person.

“I climbed the borehole pole and jumped the fence.

“The people living in the area saw me when I escaped, but they did not raise any alarm.”

Shodipe was rearrested on Sunday in Bodija area of Ibadan in the house of his grandmother.