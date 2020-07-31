The video of how security personnel in the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State swiftly responded to gunfire from Boko Haram Terrorists during a tour of Baga has emerged.

The Governor and his entourage came under heavy fire on Wednesday.

Baga, a commercial fishing centre, is approximately 196km from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

It lies on the border of Lake Chad.

With a nearby Naval base, some elements of the Islamic State’s West African Province are suspected to be operating in the axis.

The governor was on his way to some internally displaced persons camps in the northern part of Borno after a visit to Kukawa when the incident occurred.

In a video obtained by PRNigeria, some of the security personnel, including well-armed members of Civilian Joint Task Force, took positions in their response to the attack from the unknown gunmen.

An aide to the Governor told PRNigeria that nobody was killed or injured during the incident.