Video: Group flays AIT for suggesting Sultan snubbed Sanwo-Olu

A group of ‘Concerned Muslims’ has reacted to a video report purportedly broadcast by Africa Independent Television which seems to suggest that Sultan Saad Abubakar snubbed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos at an event.

The video was shot at the 2020 Leadership Conference and Award held in Abuja on Thursday 9 September, 2021, which was attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, among other top dignitaries.

The group said in the purported video, tagged ‘Did Sultan of Sokoto snub Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu?’, “Governor Sanwo-Olu is seen walking toward the Sultan, removing his nose mask in a way that appears he was trying to talk to quickly tell him about something private, important and not necessarily to greet him.

“They both look like having been together for as long the event lasted and are both positioned for the talk although, while doing that, a crowd surged among which the Sultan had a handshake with another man they may not have been as together as with the governor.

“Sad, though, the video emerged with a needless question making the unnecessary case about how the non-handshaking at that point in time between the two was a snub of the governor by the Sultan.”

The group said the video, ostensibly orchestrated and credited to the television station, “is mischievous and, therefore, condemnable” for attempting to destroy the image of the leader of the Muslim Ummah.

A statement signed on its behalf by Prince Bashir Adefaka, read: “Such a shameful and cowardly act (of) trying to cause disaffection between Governor Sanwo-Olu and the Sultan, considered to be a father to him like he is father to other well-intentioned figures in Nigeria and across the continent, can only come from an agent from the pit of hell and must be dismissed as merely a figment of imagination of the agents of doom.”

It, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the video, saying it is not possible for the Sultan to contemplate snubbing Governor Sanwo-Olu or any other governor in Nigeria, regardless of his ethnic or religious background.