Video emerges of Primate Ayodele predicting split in PDP’s G5

A video has emerged of the Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, cautioning members of the G5 of the Peoples Democratic Party against a split in the group.

The G5 is a group of five governors against happening in the PDP since Atiku Abubakar emerged presidential candidate.

The group, led by the Rivers State Governor, also has Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

They are demanding more for the Southern part of the country in the party, including the resignation of its National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu.

However, on Saturday, a video by Ayodele emerged following reports that all was no longer well in the camp of the five aggrieved governors.

Wike reportedly walked out of their meeting in London, United Kingdom over the choice of a presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Wike was said to have stormed out of the meeting and immediately moved to Spain after a face-off with Ortom.

The Governor were reported to have met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ayodele had before now warned the five aggrieved governors several times against their grievances.

At different times, the man of God warned Wike to be careful because there will be a crisis within the group.

In the video that went viral on Friday, Primate Ayodele made it known that he foresees a break up within the G5 governors because God was not involved in their activities.

He stated that the aggrieved governors will lose relevance and they will implicate any party that accepts them.

Ayodele said: “This G-5 Governors will break since God isn’t engaged with their activities.

“They are simply squandering individuals’ cash, their energy and their solidarity.

“I feel sorry for you, Seyi Makinde, and I feel sorry for you, Ikpeazu.

“This G5 thing can wreck Seyi Makinde on the grounds that individuals won’t confide in him once more.

“You better stop it now with the goal that your work won’t blow up on Seyi Makinde.

“This G-5 doesn’t fear God.

“They know nothing about God.

“Because they cannot see beyond their nose.”