Video emerges of Mohbad’s wife in bed with Naira Marley + Video

Omowunmi, the wife of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called Mohbad, has been spotted in a video on the same bed with the owner of Marlian Music, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley.

The Eagle Online recalls that Omowunmi has been under the spotlight over allegations of having affairs in Marlian House.

Micee, who described himself as the best friend of Mohbad, also known as Imole, was one of those who made the allegations.

Micee alleged that Omowunmi cheated on the late singer with at least two persons he knew.

The best friend of Mohbad said this in an interview he granted a social media influencer, Very Dark Man.

He said: “But Mohbad told me one day, that night of that NDLEA (National Drug Law Enforcement Agency) in which I took him to my house, he told me that he wants to tell me stuffs.

“I was like: ‘Okay, what’s that?’

“He made mention of his wife having an affair with someone inside the Marlian House.

“I don’t want to mention names….”

In the latest video making the rounds, seen by The Eagle Online on Thursday, Omowunmi was seen lying on the same bed with Naira Marley.

In that same room was Mohbad who sat on a chair.

As observed by a voice in the video, immediately the camera with which the video was shot was noticed by Omowunmi, she covered her face with her phone.

Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, is still insisting on the conduct of a DNA on his grandson, Liam, who the late singer had with Omowunmi.