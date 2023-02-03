Video: ‘Emefiele, You won’t have rest of mind’ – Embittered Nigerian rein curses on CBN Governor

More enraged Nigerians have expressed disgust and anger on the hardship they are being exposed to, due to recent redesigned of Naira notes and failed swap process.

Notably out of many is the venom angrily poured on the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, via a video footage which has gone viral on social media by Iyaloja, Abuja.

In the over two minutes video recording titled in Yoruba: “Emefiele, Okan oni Bale” (Emefiele, you won’t have rest of mind), the enraged woman started by calling the CBN Governor name thrice – a sign to depict frustration, anguish and a person under oppression and reigned curses on him – saying repeatedly ‘Emefiele, okan oni bale’.

She recalled that the same money (old Naira notes) the CBN Governor mandated Nigerians to go and deposit at the Banks are now racketed at the POS points.

According to her, when she sent her daughter to go and collect money at the POS, she was made to pay an extra N2000 on N20,000, while she was told that she would pay an extra charge if she wanted new notes!

She asked rhetorically: “How many Nigerians can afford to pay N2000 as an extra charge on top of N20000?”

She accused Emefiele of using the new policy for politics; lamenting that playing politics with the lives of teeming Nigerians was heartless.

Following this, she cursed CBN Governor, that he won’t benefit from the wealth he might have accumulated.

Watch the video.