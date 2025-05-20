Video: Davido fulfills promise, hosts highlife legend Bright Chimezie in Lagos

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has finally linked up with Bright Chimezie, the legendary highlife singer, in Lagos.

The meeting comes months after Davido sampled Chimezie’s 2010 hit song Because of English in With You, his collaborative track with Omah Lay.

On Friday, Bright Chimezie showed his appreciation while dancing to the tune, saying, “I thank Davido for the sample credit of my song.”

Davido, in turn, praised the veteran musician for his influence on the industry, saying he had long admired Chimezie and hoped to meet him.

In videos shared on Instagram on Monday, Davido was seen warmly greeting and engaging in lively conversation with the iconic performer, known for his signature “Zigima” style.

There, both stars chatted, laughed, and sang along to some of Chimezie’s timeless songs.

Davido’s verse in With You — “If I speak English, oh-oh, Cho-cho-cho, no working, I no wan punish, woah, woah. I want to punish you, idiarabanko” — bears striking resemblance to Chimezie’s original lyrics, delivering a modern spin that many fans saw as a respectful nod to the highlife pioneer’s style.

Reactions across social media have been largely positive, with fans applauding the moment as a meaningful show of intergenerational respect in Nigerian music.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMSNAkdGr

