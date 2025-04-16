Video: Chinese distributing money to Nigerian policemen

Some Nigerian policemen have been caught on video receiving money from a Chinese businessman.
The video, which went viral on Tuesday, had the man handing over to a lady, also Chinese, after giving the cash to those on the first row.
According to available information, the operatives involved were those of the Police Mobile Force 1 in Kaduna, Kaduna State.