BBNaija S6 winner, Whitemoney hospitalised + Video

The winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Season, Whitemoney has been reportedly hospitalized in a Lagos State hospital.

According to the report, the 29-year old reality TV star was on Tuesday morning rushed to the hospital. Although the cause of his illness is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, but he was sighted on drips.

In a video posted on his Instagram page and caption, ”Good morning, break in transmission. We will be back shortly,” Whitemoney was seen receiving treatment.