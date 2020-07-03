There is evidence that the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, is fast recovering from Coronavirus Disease: He engaged in a table tennis game with Dr. Godfrey Achilihu in a table tennis game on Thursday.

Governor Ikpeazu was flown out of Abia State following the severity of the disease on him.

He had on June 10, 2020 given the indication that he was getting better when he told one of his top aides, Enyinnaya Appolos, that he was doing well at the treatment centre.

Governor Ikpeazu was confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the first week of June, with reports having it that he had to be flown out of Abia State for further treatment in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Appolos, who revealed his telephone conversation with the Governor on his Facebook page, however, did not mention Ikpeazu’s name.

He said he spoke with Ikpeazu at about 5:18pm on June 10, with words of reassurance by the Governor that he was doing great.

He wrote: “At exactly 5:18pm, Wednesday, 10th June, 2020, he said to me: ‘Nna, I’m very fine. Unu jide stage, very soon I will be back. I’m doing fine.’”

In the video of the table tennis game, Dr. Ikpeazu was quite active.