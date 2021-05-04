A video showing a woman being subjected to extreme torture by a group of people, who she identified as her parents and uncle, is currently making the rounds on social media.

The woman was stripped naked, held down by at least four grown men and flogged while she pleaded for the torture to stop.

She was saying: “Daddy please… brother please… mummy….”

The woman was heard begging in Igbo as the men held her down and flogged her.

One of the men gagged her with a cloth when her screaming got too loud.

She was warned that the flogging will start from the beginning if she doesn’t stop screaming.

She tried to turn away from the cane but couldn’t overpower the men.

A male voice in the background was heard saying: “Pour water on her,” and someone poured water on her, then the flogging continued to her naked and wet body.

At some point, she became too weak to struggle.

Her skin had already turned purple with cane marks all over her buttocks and back.

Blood can also be seen running down her face.

A voice then orders that water be poured all over her body and someone pours more water on her.

The men then left her at this moment and she turns around and tries to curl up on the floor with her legs closed.

However, she was ordered to open her thighs so they can see the lady parts she’s using to misbehave.

She hesitated and they warned her that the beating will start again.

When she opened her legs, they begin flogging her on her private part.

Meanwhile, the video is coming after the tortured lady is seen in a video smoking and twerking seductively in a crotless bodysuit, which left nothing to the imagination.

She had a vibrator in her mouth in the video.