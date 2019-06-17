Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor was the toast of spectators as she ran her season’s best to win the women’s 100m event at the 2019 IAAF Diamond League series on Sunday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

The African Sprint Queen returned with a Season Best Time of 11.05s ahead of her Ivorian rival and current African champion, Marie Josee Ta Lou, who posted a time of 11.09s, while Crystal Emmanuel of Canada was third in 11.30s.

It was Okagbare’s 60th appearance in the prestigious Diamond League and she marked it with her first-ever win in Rabat.

In her previous outings this year in the Diamond League, Okagbare in Doha finished in the third position in the 200m, while it was slightly better at the Shanghai Diamond League, where she finished second in the 100m.

Before finally breaking the jinx on Sunday, Okagbare had failed to win any of her previous Diamond League races in Rabat.

In her debut Diamond League race in Rabat in 2016, Okagbare ran 11.11 seconds to place second behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson

Okagbare was fourth in 2017 (11.03 seconds) behind Thompson again who ran a blistering 10.87 seconds, while it was worse in 2018 for the University of Texas graduate as she ran a time of 23.42 seconds to place seventh in the 200m.