Billionaire businessman and father of BBNaija star, Kiddwaya, Terry Waya, turned a year older on May 3.

The socialite had a dinner to celebrate his birthday.

He turned 56.

The colourful dinner had in attendance the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Delta State Governor, James Ibori; representative of Abia North Senatorial District and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; and Kiddwaya among others.