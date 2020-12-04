There was sporadic gunshots at the convention venue of the National Association of Nigerian Students in Abuja.

The gunshots were fired on Thursday amid allegations of vote buying at the convention meant to produce new set of leaders for the students body.

A key position in the election is that of the president, which had become contentious since the beginning of the year.

Though the crisis rocking the presidency became more pronounced last year, it took another dimension with allegations of planned tenure extension and involvement of government.