There was standing ovation for a top contender for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 9th National Assembly, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as he entered the Green Chamber on Tuesday.

The House of Representatives members-elect are to be inaugurated on Tuesday.

They are also to elect their Principal Officers, with Gbajabiamila of the All Progressives Congress highly favoured to emerge as Speaker.

When Gbajabiamila made an entrance into the chambers pic.twitter.com/yS8UZAdgU2 — Desmond Elliott (@deselliot) June 11, 2019